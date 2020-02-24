Harry Styles To Play Hallowe'en Show With Orville Peck

Harry Styles will play a special Hallowe'en show in New York later this year.

The pop icon has arranged a two night spooktacular at Madison Square Garden, spread across October 30th and 31st.

Costume is obligatory for Harryween, with masked country troubadour Orville Peck set to support.

The shows are part of his wider North American tour, where support comes from Jenny Lewis, King Princess, and Koffee.

