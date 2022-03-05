Harry Styles To Host One-Off New York Show

At the UBS Arena on May 20th...
03 · 05 · 2022

Harry Styles is set to play a special one-off New York show.

The songwriter's new album 'Harry's House' lands on May 20th, and that evening the pop icon will hit the Big Apple.

Harry Styles will bring ONE NIGHT ONLY IN NEW YORK to the UBS Arena at Belmont Park, a special album launch celebration.

The show sees Harry performing songs from the album for the first time ever, with all tickets priced at $25 all-in.

Pre-sale is open now - register HERE.

Catch Harry Styles at UBS Arena in New York on May 20th.

