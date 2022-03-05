Harry Styles Is Playing O2 Academy Brixton; How To Get Tickets

Harry Styles will play London's O2 Academy Brixton on May 24th.

The pop icon's new album 'Harry's House' will be released on May 20th, and he's set to play a special New York launch show that very evening.

The hustle never sleeps for Harry Styles, who will then jet across the Atlantic for a one-off London show.

ONE NIGHT IN LONDON features a spectacular O2 Academy Brixton show on May 24th, with American Express® Card Members gaining access to an exclusive pre-sale.

General sale opens next Wednesday (May 11th) at 10am.

- - -