Harry Styles Announces Stadium Shows For Summer 2022

Harry Styles has launched plans for a stadium tour.

The colossal dates stretch across Summer '22 and include shows in the UK, Ireland, and throughout mainland Europe.

The support slots look tasty, too - UK fans get Mitski, Arlo Parks plays the Dublin show, while Wolf Alice tackle those European dates.

Harry Styles plays Glasgow on June 11th, then Manchester on June 18th; he'll performing in Wembley Stadium on June 18th, before hitting Dublin's Aviva Stadium on June 22nd.

Tickets for the new shows go on general sale from 9am on Friday 28 January at LiveNation.co.uk; tickets for the 2020 UK arena tour dates will be refunded, and receive priority access to the 2022 pre-sale.

Catch Harry Styles at the following shows:

June

11 Glasgow Ibrox Stadium

15 Manchester Emirates Old Trafford

18 London Wembley Stadium

22 Dublin Aviva Stadium

