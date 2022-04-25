Hard-Fi Announce O2 Kentish Town Forum Show

Hard-Fi will re-unite for a London show on October 1st.

The indie group have been teasing their return, embarking on a secretive poster campaign around London.

Now the mystery has been solved - Hard-Fi are back, for their first show following an eight-year break.

The group will play the O2 Forum Kentish Town on October 1st, with tickets going on sale from 10am on Friday (April 29th).

The original line up - Richard Archer (vocals/guitar), Kai Stephens (bass), Steve Kemp (drums) and Ross Phillips (guitar) - will reform for the show, with Wrong Tom playing a DJ set in support.

Hard-Fi frontman Richard Archer comments...

"It's fair to say it's been a while since we've all played together so we're all really excited to be getting on stage again and seeing some of our incredible fans..."

"It's a Saturday night so hopefully we can recapture the spirit of those gigs back in the day. We may even throw out one or two new numbers into the mix. The Forum is one the classic venues to play, so it's going to be a special night for everyone."

Photo Credit: Bernice King

