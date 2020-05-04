HAIM Announce Massive Arena Shows For 2021

HAIM have announced a string of massive arena shows for next summer.

The band's new album 'Women In Music Pt. 3' is out now, with the sisters smashing their way to No. 1 spot on the UK charts.

All touring plans are being pushed to next year, but 2021 is set to bring a leap into the unknown - a full arena tour.

Hitting Glasgow, Cardiff and more, HAIM will also play a night at London's O2 Arena on June 18th.

Selected dates have a pre-sale, with tickets going on general sale from 10am on Friday (August 7th).

Catch HAIM at the following shows:

June

15 + 16 Manchester O₂ Victoria Warehouse

18 London The O2

19 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

22 Glasgow The SSE Hydro

23 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Photo Credit: Keith Oshiro

