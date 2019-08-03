Guns N' Roses Are Returning To The UK

Guns N' Roses are set to play a full European tour next summer.

The rock legends are famous for their excess, yet reports of their re-union performances have been largely positive.

The original line up is back out on the road, with Guns N' Roses now sharing plans for a new European tour.

Crossing the Atlantic next summer, the LA band will play London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 29th.

It's their role UK date, but if you don't mind travelling then Guns N' Roses will also play Dublin's Marlay Park on June 27th.

Tickets for the shows will go on general sale from 10am on December 18th through the official Guns N’ Roses website.

Catch Guns N' Roses at the following shows:

May

29 London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June

27 Dublin Marlay Park

