Gruff Rhys, Gold Panda, Bill Ryder-Jones For All Points East

Gruff Rhys, Gold Panda, Bill Ryder-Jones and many more have been added to All Points East.

The London event returns this summer, with a bumper bill ranging from The Strokes and The Raconteurs through to Christine and the Queens, The Chemical Brothers, and Bring Me The Horizon.

A host of artists have been added to the smaller stages, led by Super Furry Animals head honcho Gruff Rhys, excellent electronic talent Gold Panda, and guitarist Bill Ryder-Jones.

Romare will play a live set, with other additions including Welsh talent Gwenno, BC Camplight, Yak, and more.

Joy Orbison will play a DJ set, with All Points East also recruiting Peggy Gou to hand pick an entire stage.

Tickets are on sale now.

All Points East runs between May 24th - June 2nd.

