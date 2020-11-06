Greenpeace Confirm Virtual Party

Greenpeace to celebrate 50 year anniversary with virtual party.

‘Action All Areas’ will be an inclusive online experience to fill the gap where festivals should have been.

Greenpeace are often present at some of the UK’s biggest festivals - they have a longstanding field space at Glasto for music and environmentally focused things to do.

The event will feature a cracking range of artists from trailblazing London songwriter Arlo Parks to the mashed up synth-pop breakout Georgia.

Running entirely online, the event will also provide people with resources on how to push for climate activism with the charity, as well as access to lifestyle-focused changes such as recipes from celebrity chefs.

People who attend can expect to navigate through a number of areas to explore what AAA has to offer through its new website Greenpeace AAA will commence on the weekend of June 18th - 20th and will continue throughout the summer, with further performances and events to be announced.

Words: Shannon McDonagh

