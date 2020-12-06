Green Day Confirm European Concerts With Frank Carter, Manic Street Preachers

Green Day has confirmed some enormous European shows for next summer.

The American group's Hella Mega tour runs across 2021, having been postponed from this year.

With those tour dates already confirmed, Green Day have added some extra stadium commitments.

The band will be joined by a stellar support cast, too, including Manic Street Preachers , and Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes.

Alas, it doesn't touch the UK, but hopefully travel will have returns to normal by next summer.

Dates are as follows:

May

28 Moscow Spartak Stadium

31 Helsinki Hartwell Arena

June

2 Stockholm Tele2 Arena

4 Alesund Colorline Stadium

7 Berlin Wuhlheide

9 Vienna Ernst-Happel Stadion

