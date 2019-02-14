Grace Jones To Headline ONBlackheath 2019

Grace Jones is set to headline this year's ONBlackheath festival.

The London event returns in July, two days of music, entertainment, fine food, and a whole lot more on a historic green area.

Jamiroquai have been installed as headliners, alongside Bond girl, disco auteur, and all round unstoppable cultural force Grace Jones.

Rag 'n' Bone Man will perform, while the bill also makes room for hip-hop group The Roots, UK soundsystem collective Soul II Soul and more.

Morcheeba will hit ONBlackheath, while potent producer SG Lewis is set to play the Greenwich weekender.

Tickets for ONBlackheath 2019 will go on sale this Friday (April 12th).

ONBlackheath runs between July 13th - 14th.

