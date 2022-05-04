Gorillaz To Be Joined By Turnstile, Ibibio Sound Machine, Nia Archives At All Points East

Gorillaz have revealed the complete line up for their huge UK exclusive festival show at All Points East this summer.

The multimedia group hit London's Victoria Park on August 19th, playing their sole UK festival slot of the summer at All Points East.

Gorillaz always deliver, a superb mixture of in-depth catalogue with excellent visuals, sculpted by Jamie Hewlett and the team.

Touching down in East London, the line up has been expanded to include afro-pop wonders Ibibio Sound Machine, Knucks, hardcore heroes Turnstile, Paris Texas, breakout producer Nia Archives, and Willow Kayne.

The new names join previously confirmed additions such as IDLES, Pusha T, Self Esteem, Femi Kuti, and Yves Tumor.

Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, says: “We're so excited to head back to Victoria Park this August and open up our 2022 event with Gorillaz. Today we have added some fantastic new artists to Gorillaz’ only UK festival show this year. Turnstiles, Knucks and Ibibio Sound Machine join an already great bill for what we know will be an amazing show this summer.”

Tickets are on sale now. All Points East runs between August 19th - 28th.

