Gorillaz Announce London O2 Arena Show For NHS Workers

Gorillaz have announced plans for a special show at London's O2 Arena for NHS workers and their families.

The cartoon collective return to the stage on August 11th, with Gorillaz playing a long since sold out show at London's O2 Arena.

Alongside this, Gorillaz have booked a second night at the venue, which will be a free concert for some special people.

Yep, NHS workers and their families gain access to the show, a special thank you from Gorillaz to the people who have given so much to us over the past 18 months.

It'll be a special moment for Gorillaz, too - the show marks their first live performance with an audience in over two years.

Gorillaz drummer Russel Hobbs says: “Reap what you sow, y’know what I’m saying? We don’t just want to say thank you, we want to do thank you too, because we care about the people who care for us.”

Taking place on August 10th, all ticket holders will need a negative COVID test to gain entry.

