Godspeed You! Black Emperor Confirm UK Tour Dates

Godspeed You! Black Emperor will play the UK next year.

The famously illusive post-rock collective rarely perform live, but will return to concert duties in 2022.

Set to play a string of European shows, Godspeed You! Black Emperor have laid out plans for a UK visit.

Opening with two nights at London's Electric Ballroom, the Montreal collective then visit Bristol and Coventry.

Playing Glasgow's famed Barrowland Ballroom on January 21st, the tour winds down at Manchester's University Academy I on January 22nd.

New album 'G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END!' is out now, with Clash writer David Weaver opining :

"Twenty-seven years on from their formation, their ability to convey the spectrum of both emotional and political feeling through the raw power of music remains unparalleled."

Catch Godspeed You! Black Emperor at the following shows:

January

16 London Electric Ballroom

17 London Electric Ballroom

19 Bristol SWX

20 Coventry Empire

21 Glasgow The Barrowland

22 Manchester University Academy I

Photo Credit: Yannick Grandmont

