Glastonbury, The Great Escape React To Coronavirus Fears

Glastonbury and The Great Escape have reacted to growing fears over the spread of coronavirus.

The virus could wreak havok on the live music schedule this summer, with SXSW in Austin, Texas the latest to fall victim.

Called off a little more than a week before it was due to start, the loss of SXSW removes a viral North American showcase from the calendar.

There's bound to be a knock-on effect, with organisers of The Great Escape moving to re-assure fans.

An official statement reads:

"At this time, all shows and events are going ahead as planned. Please be assured that the safety and health of all staff and visitors is our main priority and we are implementing recommendations and instructions appropriately."

"We are closely monitoring official guidance from the World Health Organisation, Public Health England, UK Government, local public health authorities and are working with event promoters and organisers as information evolves."

Meanwhile Glastonbury have also issued a statement , re-affirming their commitment to this year's 50th anniversary instalment.

“Glastonbury Festival thoroughly plans each year’s event, and puts in place all necessary measures to protect the public and maximise safety,” says Adrian Coombs, Glastonbury Festival’s Head of Event Operations.

“We work closely with all of the relevant agencies, including Public Health England and the NHS, and always review our plans as any circumstances change. With this in mind and with our 2020 Festival still 16 weeks away, we continue to plan and prepare for the event, whilst at the same time closely monitoring developments with the coronavirus situation.”

