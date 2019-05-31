Glastonbury Drop Tory-Baiting Group Killdren

Controversial group Killdren have been dropped for the line up of Glastonbury's Shangri-La.

The band's single 'Kill Troy Scum' became the subject of much discussion over the weekend, with some press outlets taking offence at its lyrical subject matter.

Billed as an attack on Tory policies against the marginalised, the chorus contains the words: "Even if it’s your dad or your mum/Kill Tory scum, kill Tory scum… Murder them all to the beat of a drum/Kill Tory scum, kill Tory scum..."

Booked to appear at Glastonbury's Shangri-La area, Killdren's performance was criticised by the Jo Cox Foundation, who labelled it “completely abhorrent”.

As a result, Killdren have been pulled from the bill. In a statement Shangri-La said: “We in no way condone violence and will not allow this matter to overshadow the incredibly inclusive spirit of Glastonbury”.

In response, Killdren asked people to look at the "facts about the real violence in society inflicted by Tory policies..."

As we have been pulled from the @ShangrilaGlasto @GlastoFest line-up for promoting violence - if you have been sucked into the "publicity", give the video a watch for facts about the real violence in society inflicted by Tory policies....!! https://t.co/OW0L1RgQwE — Killdren (@KilldrenMusic) June 2, 2019

