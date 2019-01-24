Girl In Red, Pottery, JFDR For Iceland Airwaves 2019

Girl In Red, Pottery, and JFDR are amongst the latest additions to Iceland Airwaves.

The Reykjavik showcase returns later this year, matching some impeccable local artistry against international acts.

It's a tasty line up as well, with new additions including viral pop phenomenon Girl In Red, DIY guitar pop group Pottery, JFDR, and many more.

Olof Arnalds will perform at the Reykjavik event, with other new additions including Ivan Dorn, Dutch indie rock outfit Pip Blom, and Mammut.

The news comes as Iceland Airwaves prepares to celebrate its 21st consecutive year, with the likes of Mac DeMarco, Shame, Georgia, and GDRN already confirmed.

Will Larnach-Jones, Head of Marketing and Operations at Iceland Airwaves comments:

“For 2019, Iceland Airwaves returns to the ‘heart’ of the festival: shining light on Iceland’s stars and the world’s best emerging talent – all within the friendly atmosphere of downtown Reykjavik. Whether you’re a festival newcomer or a seasoned industry professional, Iceland Airwaves is the best long weekend for music lovers there is. Last year, we welcomed visitors from over 60 countries, we expect even more again this year.”

Tickets are on sale now.

Iceland Airwaves runs between November 6th - 9th.

