Gigs Of The Month: September '18 - Powered By Skiddle

September is here, and with it the first wisps of Autumn, the first sign that summer might not last forever.

That said, it's still a fantastic month for live music - the festival season is closing, headline tours are kicking off, and some of the biggest artists in the land are setting out on the road.

From dubstep gurus to snooker loopy DJs, reggae giants to garage punk upstarts, this month's gig round up is perhaps our broadest yet.

As ever, it's powered by our mates at Skiddle - so if you see a show you like, click through to buy tickets!

- - -

- - -

Clubs...

Mala - 24 Kitchen Street, Liverpool - September 21st - TICKETS

One of the most influential producers of his generation, Mala - together with fellow South London talent Coki - forged Digital Mystikz, one of dubstep's foremost creative partnerships. Mala's solo output has also enjoyed singular success, with the bass weight don travelling the world to absorb fresh sounds.

An adventurous but riveting DJ, his commitment to soundsystem culture means that Mala comes loaded with rare dubs whenever he enters the rave. Playing Liverpool's cult 24 Kitchen Street venue, this is an ideal change to catch the dubstep innovator in a pristine environment.

Nightvision presents Ross From Friends - Liquid Rooms, Edinburgh - September 15th - TICKETS

Ross From Friends first emerged from a coterie of left field house producers who were often billed 'lo fi house', but has since gone on to establish a quite singular realm.

Flying Lotus' imprint Brainfeeder snapped up the producer for his sterling debut album, an imaginative, continually surprising work that exploded any narrow definitions of his sound. Invited to perform in the Scottish capital, Ross From Friends will be given the space to showcase his sound, a nexus of ideas flooding through the outermost limits of house, while still working the dancefloor hard.

Moxie presents On Loop with Byron The Aquarious - Soup Kitchen, Manchester - September 7th - TICKETS

Radio host, DJ, and all round supporter of excellent music, Moxie returns to Manchester this month to co-host On Loop at the city's always on-point Soup Kitchen venue.

Presenting some cutting edge sounds, Moxie will be joined by the Zutekh residents, with Byron The Aquarius providing some astrological dance thrills. The stars have foreseen that you'll be there...

Surgeon, Steve Davis & Kavus Torabi, and DJ Bus Replacement - Hare & Hounds, Birmingham - September 14th - TICKETS

Supersonic Festival - Birmingham's annual spreadsheet of the avant garde - pair up with Hare & Hounds for this niter, bringing together some curiously distinct voices from club culture's outer edge.

Surgeon is committed to pushing back the techno envelope, while Steve David (yes, that Steve Davis) will be joined by Kavus Torabi on the decks. The line up is rounded out by DJ Bus Replacement, a stellar bill that emphasises the work Supersonic does in uniting the disparate threads of electronic innovation, all while putting a great big grin on your face.

- - -

- - -

Gigs...

Toots & The Maytals - Alexandra Palace, London - September 8th - TICKETS

Toots Hibbert is a living legend of Jamaican music. A man who helped turn reggae into an international form, he remains one of the hardest working artists on the planet, taking the Maytals to countless different countries on a yearly basis.

Returning to the UK, Toots & The Maytals head up a spectacular bill at London's Alexandra Palace on September 8th, with promoters Soundcrash pulling together a global array of artists ranging from ska to dub to lover's rock and gritty roots. A fantastic chance to watch history in action.

All My Friends presents Tempesst - Gwdihw, Cardiff - September 25th - TICKETS

Largely drawn from Australia but now based in London, Tempesst are a force to be reckoned with. Building their own studio in London Fields, the East London psych crew are able to work on their own terms, when inspiration strikes. A colourful, inspired live experience, Tempesst roll into Cardiff on September 25th, perhaps your last chance to catch them in such intimate surroundings. Best act quick, then.

Garbage - Ashgate Stadium, Bristol - September 7th - TICKETS

Seasons come, season go, but Garbage remain - as ever - a force of nature. Fronted by the indomitable, indefatigable Shirley Manson, it's now 20 years since the band's titanic second album 'Version 2.0' exploded round the globe.

Returning to the UK for another mammoth tour, Garbage hit Bristol this week - September 7th, in fact - for a show at the city's Ashgate Stadium. A nigh-on peerless live experience, this is well worth a visit.

False Heads - Classic Grand, Glasgow - September 16th - TICKETS

Glasgow has lost two key venues in recent months, with fire badly damaging both the Art School and the nearby ABC. It's a crucial time for new music, then, so it's great to see the Classic Grand venue grab the bull by the horns.

Rising garage punks False Heads hit Glasgow on September 16th, with a string of single releases earning praise from all corners - including this very site. A visceral, feral live experience, a full-on Glasgow crowd is perhaps the best way to experience False Heads.

- - -

- - -

For the latest live music and ticket information visit Skiddle.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.