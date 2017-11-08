Gigs Of The Month: Powered By Skiddle - July '18

July is peak summer, a time when temperatures soar and the parties get that little bit hotter.

Festival season is in full swing, with red hot events taking place across the country and beyond.

It's rich pickings for fans of live music, clubs, and other night-time events, so Clash and Skiddle have joined forces to bring you a swift guide to July's activities...

Clubs...

Sequences Festival - Bristol, July 21st - TICKETS

Bristol's clubbing community is more than deserving of the name, a closeknit selection of DJs, producers, promoters, and - of course - party-goers.

Returning once more, Sequences Festival hinges on the iconic Motion club, and offers three stages running continuously across a day-long programme that surveys the electronic underground. Bristol is always worth a visit, and with Sequences once more pulling in some serious names this looks to be a real highlight from July's listings.

303 Summer Party - Liverpool, Constellations, July 28th - TICKETS

Following the huge success of their 2017 instalment promotions team 303 return to host another all-day summer party. Stretching on into the night at Liverpool's Constellations venue, it's bound to be a cracker with temperatures soaring across the land.

Henry Saiz holds down the day session, with his inimitable sets always worth catching; 303 residents steer the twilight workout, while there's bound to be plenty of surprises along the way.

Lauer - Birmingham, Hare & Hounds, July 28th - TICKETS

Leftfoot and Retroforward combine for another workout at Hare & Hounds, one of Birmingham's most vital clubbing institutions.

Lauer returns to the city, playing a relatively intimate date for serious clubbers, with the Tuff City Kids lynchpin set to deliver a set that draws on the full spectrum of underground house music. Dress to sweat, in other words.

Tom Trago - Brighton, Hideout, July 13th - TICKETS

Brighton remains one of the south coast's electronic redoubts, a place where the various strands of club culture hold strong. Tom Trago returns to the city's Hideout venue on Friday the 13th, and the lucky punters are in for a real treat, with Certi Audio set to host the sought-after Dekmantel mainstay.

Gigs...

Quantic - Brixton Electric, London, July 13th - TICKETS

Global wanderer Quantic spent much of the past decade in South America, soaking up the continent's musicality on a first person basis. Now back in Europe, Quantic heads to iconic London venue Brixton Electric - known as The Fridge during the 90s - for this very special set. Tickets are already running low, so best be quick!

Miss Eaves - Soup Kitchen, Manchester, July 24th - TICKETS

Soup Kitchen and promotions crew Thirsty Girls combine to bring fiery MC and all-round extrovert Miss Eaves to Manchester for this very special show. With songs like 'Thunderthighs' and albums like 'Feminasty' it's bound to be outrageous, with her flamboyant style matched to some killer beats. Definitely not one to miss out on.

Soulwax - SWG3, Glasgow, July 15th - TICKETS

Soulwax are a clubbing institution, with the Belgian project matching crisp rock riffs to electro flavours for more than a decade now. Live performances in Scotland remain on the rare side, though, and this set at Glasgow's SWG3 venue looks mighty tasty. A superb venue and an up-for-it Glasgow crowd, this will surely be a summer scorcher.

Peanut Butter Wolf - 24 Kitchen Street, Liverpool, July 21st - TICKETS

Stones Throw founder, producer, DJ and all round hip-hop advocate Peanut Butter Wolf touches down in Liverpool for a very rare and extremely special show by the Mersey.

A man who has released more classic hip-hop records that you can shake a mighty big stick at, Peanut Butter Wolf's record bag is steeped in rarities, holding exclusive cuts that other DJs simply can't match. Act quick or regret not picking up a ticket - these won't hang around.

