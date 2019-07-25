Giggs To Headline Charlie Sloth's Fire In The Park Festival

Giggs is set to headline Charlie Sloth's Fire In The Park Festival.

The one day festival takes place in Ponderosa Park in Sheffield on September 28th, an all-day special focussing on UK rap and grime.

South London hero Giggs will headline, with the 'Landlord' bringing his fantastic live set to Sheffield.

The full line up has been broken down online, with Fire In The Park welcoming Yxng Bane, Ms. Banks, Nafe Smallz, and more.

Sneakbo will perform at Fire In The Park, with other names on the line up including Mic Righteous, Jay1, Polo G, and Nafe Sma

Tickets are on sale now.

500 Tickets Remaining

On September 28th catch @officialgiggs, @charliesloth, @dblock_europe, @jay1official_, @foreveryungs, @yxngbane and more at the first ever Fire in the Park Festival 2019! https://t.co/FZTq5Nq0gB

Once they’re gone, they are gone! pic.twitter.com/SpPlZ3bmQT — Fire in the Park UK (@FireintheParkUK) September 11, 2019

Fire In The Park Festival takes place on September 28th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.