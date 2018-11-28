Giggs, Rudimental, Loyle Carner For NASS Festival

Giggs, Rudimental, Loyle Carner are set to play NASS Festival next summer.

The event takes place just outside Bristol, and matches a deftly curated line up to skate, BMX, and street art competitions.

A full symposium of underground culture, NASS is set to welcome a headline set from South London's own Giggs.

The legendary rapper joins a stellar line up, including Rudimental, Loyle Carner, IAMDDB, Hedex, and more.

There's much more to be announced in the run up to NASS Festival, with tickets able to be secured with £30 deposit.

NASS Festival runs between July 11th - 14th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.