Gerry Cinnamon Shares 'The Bonny'

Scottish DIY success story Gerry Cinnamon has shared his new song 'The Bonny'.
The songwriter truly does it all himself, this one man music machine taking on the world, one release at a time.
Selling out an album stadium with ease - Glasgow's Hampden, home of Scottish football - his new album 'The Bonny' arrives next year.
Title track 'The Bonny' is online now, a biting acoustic-led number that fans will no doubt adore.
With two arena shows, also in Glasgow, lying in wait, Gerry Cinnamon has just added a full stretch of tour dates, running through May and June.
Highlights include one night at London's Alexandra Palace, with tickets going on sale next week.
Catch Gerry Cinnamon at the following shows:
December (SOLD OUT)
20 Glasgow SSE Hydro
21 Glasgow SSE Hydro
May
29 Birmingham Resorts World Arena
30 Cardiff Castle
31 Brighton Centre
June
2 Sheffield FlyDSA Arena
4 London Alexandra Palace
6 Manchester Arena
19 Cork Irish Independent Park
20 Belfast Belsonic
21 Dublin Malahide Castle
July
18 Glasgow Hampden Park Stadium
