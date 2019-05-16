Gerry Cinnamon Shares 'The Bonny'

Scottish DIY success story Gerry Cinnamon has shared his new song 'The Bonny'.

The songwriter truly does it all himself, this one man music machine taking on the world, one release at a time.

Selling out an album stadium with ease - Glasgow's Hampden, home of Scottish football - his new album 'The Bonny' arrives next year.

Title track 'The Bonny' is online now, a biting acoustic-led number that fans will no doubt adore.

With two arena shows, also in Glasgow, lying in wait, Gerry Cinnamon has just added a full stretch of tour dates, running through May and June.

Highlights include one night at London's Alexandra Palace, with tickets going on sale next week.

Catch Gerry Cinnamon at the following shows:

December (SOLD OUT)

20 Glasgow SSE Hydro

21 Glasgow SSE Hydro

May

29 Birmingham Resorts World Arena

30 Cardiff Castle

31 Brighton Centre

June

2 Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

4 London Alexandra Palace

6 Manchester Arena

19 Cork Irish Independent Park

20 Belfast Belsonic

21 Dublin Malahide Castle

July

18 Glasgow Hampden Park Stadium

