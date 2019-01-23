George Ezra, Snow Patrol, Lana Del Rey For Latitude 2019

Latitude is set to welcome George Ezra, Snow Patrol, and Lana Del Rey as headliners this summer.

The multi award-winning Suffolk festival is always a summer highlight, and its set to expand once more in 2019.

George Ezra will headline for the very first time, while Snow Patrol return to the festival they helped inaugurated back in 2006.

There's a special festival headline slot from Lana Del Rey, while the bill also makes room for Loyle Carner, Neneh Cherry, Cat Power, Anna Calvi, and more.

Pale Waves have been confirmed for the line up, with Latitude also finding space for Primal Scream, Slaves, and Nadine Shah.

George Ezra said; "It’s no secret that I’m a big Latitude fan. I’ve been to the festival numerous times as a performer and punter, so to be coming back in 2019 as a headliner - five years after my last performance - is a real treat. The reception to my second album Staying At Tamara’s has been beyond my wildest dreams and I can’t wait to rock up in Suffolk to play the songs for everyone. See you there!”

Tickets are on sale now.

Latitude runs between July 18th - 21st.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.