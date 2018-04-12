George Ezra Invites Paul Weller, Lianne La Havas To Play Union Chapel

George Ezra has invited Paul Weller, Lianne La Havas and more to play his special charity show at London's Union Chapel.

The songwriter is set to host a charity concert at the much-loved London venue on December 18th, with all proceeds being donated to Mind.

The show sold out in five minutes flat, with George Ezra now unveiling a number of special guests.

Paul Weller will perform at the Union Chapel, with Lianne La Havas also set to take part in a spectacular festive evening.

Paloma Faith, Maisie Peters and Romesh Ranganathan will perform alongside George, with a number of surprises set to take place during the night.

George Ezra and friends hit London's Union Chapel on December 18th.

For tickets to the latest George Ezra shows click HERE.

