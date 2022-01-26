Gaz Coombes Announces Tiny UK Solo Shows

Supergrass singer and all-round legend Gas Coombes is set to hit the road this Spring.

The frontman retains his zest and appetite for live performance, leading Supergrass through some massive re-union dates.

Switching things up, Gaz Coombes has confirmed plans for an April solo tour, including some tiny dates.

A chance to catch Gaz Coombes in intimate surroundings, it opens in London's Lexington on April 14th.

Hitting Bath and Tunbridge Wells, Gaz then high-tails it to Hebden Bridge Trades Club on April 21st.

Ending in Leeds on April 23rd, tickets for all shows go on sale from 10am on Friday (January 28th).

Catch Gaz Coombes at the following shows:

April

14 London The Lexington

15 Bath Moles

16 Tunbridge Wells The Forum

21 Hebden Bridge The Trades Club

22 York Crescent Community venue

23 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

- - -