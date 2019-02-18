Garbage, Keane, Dermot Kennedy For Isle Of Wight Festival 2019

Garbage, Keane and Dermot Kennedy will play the Isle of Wight festival this summer.

The historic festival is currently preparing for another stellar year, with headliners drawn from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, George Ezra, Biffy Clyro and special guest Fatboy Slim.

The latest additions include some seminal names, including a crunching set from trans-Atlantic rock phenomenon Garbage.

Drawing on their stellar catalogue, Garbage will be joined by Dermot Kennedy and riotous American types Cage The Elephant.

Returning group Keane will play the festival, with the band commenting:

"We’re so happy to return to The Isle of Wight Festival this summer. It’s one of the most iconic British festivals, and we have great memories of playing back in 2007. We’re closing out the weekend, so hopefully you can join us for a massive sweaty euphoric singalong..."

Other new names for the Isle of Wight festival 2019 include Picture This, Ward Thomas, The Marcus King Band, and ABBA specialists Björn Again.

The Isle Of Wight festival runs between June 13th - 16th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.