GALA Festival Returns In 2022

Peckham's GALA Festival will return next summer.
The sixth instalment of the South London event will stretch across the new Bank Holiday weekend, running between June 2nd - 4th.
Expanding its focus on live music, guest curators include Brilliant Corners, Giant Steps, and South London collective Born N Bread.
First names on the bill include Children Of Zeus, Joe Armon Jones, Nia Archives, and afrobeat legend Seun Kuti & Egypt 80.
The DJ line up includes drum 'n' bass kingpin Goldie, Gerd Janson, Shanti Celeste, and A Guy Called Gerald, alongside Josey Rebelle and Shy One.
Tickets go on sale this Friday (November 5th) at 10am.
GALA Festival runs between June 2nd - 4th 2022.
