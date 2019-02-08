GAIKA, Stealing Sheep, Big Zuu For Roundhouse Rising 2019

GAIKA, Stealing Sheep, Big Zuu and more will play this year's Roundhouse Rising.

The historic North London venue runs several community projects, each aiming to find fresh paths for young talent to follow.

Roundhouse Rising provides a platform for left field arts, and the eclectic live music series will return later this year.

Running between October 15th - 29th, performers include Warp iconoclast GAIKA, Stealing Sheep, and grime artist Big Zuu.

Elsewhere, Sinead O'Brien will perform, while Colossal Squid have also been named on the first announcement.

It's a typically broad bill, including two specialist Transmission shows: Deeper Cuts, with Nihilism and Chelsea Carmichael bringing you the best in jazz and left field electronic music, plus The Green Room Live with Weyland McKenzie.

There's a lot more still to be announced, but Roundhouse Rising looks essential for anyone in the capital across those dates.

For full ticket details click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.