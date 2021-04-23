Future, Skepta, And Migos To Headline Wireless 2021

Wireless is set to welcome headline sets from Future, Skepta, and Migos this summer.

The London festival relocates this year, moving from Finsbury Park to South London's Crystal Palace Park.

Inaugurating the new site will be hip-hop icon Future, while Skepta is set to play a very rare career-spanning greatest hits set.

Migos will also headline, with other new names on the bill including Megan thee Stallion, AJ Tracy, Rick Ross, Meek Mill, and Headie One.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday (April 29th) at 12pm. Wireless runs between September 10th - 12th.

FRIDAY: Future, D Block Europe, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, Mostack, Digga D, Young T & Bugsey, M1llionz, Unknown T, SL, Ivorian Doll, Tiffany Calver & Friends, DJ Semtex and Yinka.

SATURDAY: Skepta, AJ Tracey, Meek Mill, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Swae Lee, Polo G, NINES, Tion Wayne, Steel Banglez, Central Cee, Hardy Caprio, JAY1, Swarmz, S1MBA, Blanco, Darkoo, Zie Zie, DJ Semtex and Manny Norte.

SUNDAY: Migos, Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug, Headie One, Rick Ross, M Huncho, MIST, Nafe, Smallz, Digdat, Chip, Potter Payper, K Trap, M24, Abra Cadabra, Poundz, Charlie Sloth & Friends, Yinka and Manny Norte.

