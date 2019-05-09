Frisco, Beatrich, Baker Grace, Kate Stewart, Sweeney + More For Clash Live At The Curtain

To celebrate Clash 112 being out into the world and all of its six cover stars in their technicolour glory, we're throwing another very special party at The Curtain, London, in association with Vero True Social.



It's happening on Friday 27th September at The Curtain, and we've got another host of fresh talent performing on our stage.

The first 100 people to RSVP via the form below will get spaces on the guestlist for them and friends

FRISCO:

Frisco is back with a vengeance taking centre stage this month for Clash Live at The Curtain.

The release of 'Imagine' earlier this year accompanied by slick visuals set the pace. New anthem 'Me-Style' is a certified live and direct sonic boom combination of Fris' intelligent lyricism and trademark insane flow - laid over punchy beat and production courtesy of Splurge Boys.

Popping up at our LOTM VIII release party last month like a live wire serving a master class during the cypher. We had to ask Frisco back to headline this month and cannot wait to see the vibe pop off.

BAKER GRACE:

Baker Grace needs music to get emotions out of her head, and on to tape. It's been a salve, a form of self-expression, almost as long as she can remember, with the New Jersey native releasing her first single when she was just 14.

Afforded time and space to focus on her own identity, Baker Grace is now set to make 2019 her own. She's grown into her voice, allowed her songwriting to take on vivid new confidence, and each new step billows with promise. New single 'Wrong Kind Of People' is striking but introspective, a potent return that revels in emotion while allowing melody to come to the forefront.

BEATRICH:

20 year old Lithuanian pop sensation Beatrich won ‘Best new Act’ at the Lithuanian music awards, as well as gracing the cover of People magazine.

Beatrich joins the bill riding wave of over a billion streams from China and over 16 million Spotify streams to date.

Tipped for big things we are excited to host a live performance on a Clash Live stage.

KATE STEWART:

Kate Stewart makes a disctinctively slinky and sexy brand of down tempo jammer.

Formerly releasing music as KStewart, the pop maverick enjoyed a stellar 2018, writing tracks for MAAD & Tinashe and recording backing vocals for Christina Aguilera.

A velvet-soft return this year dwells on her pop-centric R&B influences, rooted in that sensual, languid vocal we have come to love.

SWEENEY:

Enfield stand up! London newcomer 21yr old Sweeney completes this months line up performing new single 'Rubicon'.

What's not to like, under new management we expect big things to come.

- - -