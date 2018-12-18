Four Tet, Sharon Van Etten, Father John Misty For Green Man 2019

Four Tet, Sharon Van Etten, Father John Misty and more have been unveiled on this year's Green Man line up.

The multi award-winning festival returns to its Welsh site this summer, and the team have welcomed along some superb musicians.

Four Tet is set to perform at Green Man, with the electronic wizard joined by Sharon Van Etten, Broken Social Scene, Whitney, and Maribou State.

Father John Misty returns to Green Man, while the line up also finds room for IDLES, Stereolab, Richard Thompson, Aldous Harding, Big Thief, and Ezra Collective.

Pictish Trail joins the bill, with the Welsh event inviting Jesca Hoop, Steve Mason, Julia Jacklin, and many more.

Tickets are on sale now.

Green Man runs between August 15th - 18th.

