Four People Stabbed At Garage Nation

Four people were stabbed at this year's Garage Nation festival.

The event returned yesterday (June 30th) amid scorching temperatures, with performances confirmed from the likes of Heartless Crew, Artful Dodger, Conducta, Slimzee, and many more.

Sadly it seems that violence has marred the event. Police have confirmed that four people were stabbed, with two men being airlifted to hospital.

Two others were treated at the Hainault Forest Country Park. No arrests were made, with police continuing their inquiries.

More than 15,000 people were expected on site at the festival, with organisers yet to make a statement on the incidents.

(via BBC )

