Foo Fighters Postpone US Shows, Tell Fans To "Go Wash Your Hands"

Foo Fighters have been forced to postpone some upcoming North American shows.

The band previously announced the Van Tour for summer, a back-to-basics series of shows that returns the group to their DIY roots.

Sadly, the dates have been pushed to later in the year. In a statement, frontman Dave Grohl blamed coronavirus and cited the health and safety of fans.

He also wrote: "The album is done, and it’s fuckin' killer. The lights and stage are in the trucks, ready to go. The SECOND we are given the go ahead, we’ll come tear shit up like we always do. Promise."

Here's the statement in full...

Hi, this is Dave. Remember me? The guy who wouldn’t even postpone a show when my goddamn leg was falling off?

Well… playing a gig with a sock full of broken bones is one thing, but playing a show when YOUR health and safety is in jeopardy is another…

We fuckin’ love you guys. So let’s do this right and rain check shit. The album is done, and it’s fuckin' killer. The lights and stage are in the trucks, ready to go. The SECOND we are given the go ahead, we’ll come tear shit up like we always do. Promise.

Now go wash your hands.

Foo Fighters are postponing dates on the upcoming Van Tour 2020. pic.twitter.com/QlFoVE5oOe — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) March 16, 2020

