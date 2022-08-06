Foo Fighters Announce Massive Taylor Hawkins Memorial Shows

Foo Fighters are set to host two enormous Taylor Hawkins memorial shows later this year.

The drummer joined the band in 1997 and quickly became a fan favourite, tasked with the unenviable task of backing Dave Grohl - himself one of rock's finest ever drummers.

Taylor's easy-going presence seemed to balance Foo Fighters, and he followed the band around the world multiple times.

Tragically passing away earlier this year, the loss of Taylor Hawkins shook fans, resulting in countless tributes.

Now Foo Fighters - Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee - will come together with the Hawkins family to host two special memorial concerts.

Hitting London's Wembley Stadium on September 3rd, Foo Fighters then turn to LA's KIA Forum on September 27th.

The line up will be announced shortly, with Foo Fighters set to be joined by a variety of special guests.

On behalf of the Hawkins family, Alison Hawkins send her "deepest thanks and admiration" to the fans, commenting:

"Taylor was honoured to be part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We consider every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family."

"Taylor's endearing spirit and deep love of music will live on forever through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalogue of songs he contributed to and created."

Foo Fighters will celebrate the life of Taylor Hawkins at London's Wembley Stadium on September 3rd and LA's KIA Forum on September 27th.