Foo Fighters Announce Massive 2022 Shows

Foo Fighters have announced plans for a flurry of huge UK stadium shows next summer.

The band's new album 'Medicine At Midnight' is out now, while their Bee Gees homage dropped as part of Record Store Day.

Currently on tour across the United States - trolling the Westboro Baptist Church in the process - the group now have their sights on the UK.

Hitting the road, Foo Fighters will play Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford stadium on June 25th, with St Vincent and Loose Articles in support.

Playing Birmingham's Villa Park on June 27th, Foo Fighters then play two nights at London Stadium on June 30th and July 2nd.

Tickets are set to go on general sale from 9am on Friday (August 20th).

“We can’t fucking wait to get back to the UK!” Dave Grohl says. “It’s been far too long. Get ready to make up for lost time with some long ass nights of rock and roll.”

Catch Foo Fighters at the following shows:

June

25 Manchester Emirates Old Trafford (w/St Vincent & Loose Articles)

27 Birmingham Villa Park (w/ Courtney Barnett & Hot Milk)

30 London Stadium (w/ St Vincent & Shame)

July

2 London Stadium (w/ Courtney Barnett & Hot Milk)

- - -