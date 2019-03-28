Foals To Play Intimate Great Escape Show

Foals are set to play an intimate Great Escape show to celebrate Transgressive Records.

The independent powerhouse turns 15 this year, with Foals long being associated with the Transgressive stable.

Now firmly at home in Warner Music, Foals' publishing still runs through Transgressive, one of the country's most impressive independent labels.

Transgressive turns 15 this year, and the team have decided to host at party at The Great Escape on May 10th.

It's a Friday night shindig, with Foals headlining alongside support from Blaenavon and Boniface.

Toby L, Transgressive Co-Founder commented: "The Great Escape is easily one of the world's most progressive and exciting showcase platforms and since Transgressive always endeavours to unearth and support brand new artists that offer something to say, it felt entirely apt to kickstart a year of parties, special releases and other birthday related gimmickry in Brighton at an event we've supported since its inception."

"It's fair to say we wanted to do something pretty big to launch our birthday year, and I guess that's how / why we've landed here... Foals have some incredible history with Concorde 2 and it seemed like an absolute dream to reunite them. We'll have some new artists from the roster in support on the night, too, plus some friendly faces behind the decks."

"And we'll hopefully be well warmed up by then as we are looking forward to staging another event the night before at The Old Market, co-hosted with our friends at Fender... More on that one soon, too."

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (April 3rd) at 9am.

The Great Escape runs between May 9th - 11th.

