Foals Announce Album Launch Party

Foals have announced plans for a new album launch party.

The band's new album ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2’ lands on October 18th, and that evening the group will take control of London venue House Of Vans.

The party will be free to the public, and the ballot system is open now. The ballot runs to Tuesday (October 15th) at 16:59pm BST with the winners being notified over email.

Get involved HERE.

Catch Foals at London's House Of Vans on October 18th.

