Flume To Headline Transgressive's 15th Birthday Party

Flume will headline Transgressive's 15th birthday party this November.

The Australian producer has worked with the London label since the very beginning, and they have charted his rise to the top.

Transgressive toast their 15th birthday this year, and will host a special party at London's Brixton Academy on November 12th.

Flume will headline, and the spectacular performance will follow his recent 38 minute mixtape 'Hi This Is Flume', and it's accompanying visualiser directed by long time collaborator Jonathan Zawada.

Transgressive co-founder Toby L comments: "Harley (Flume) has been working round the clock the past couple of years on his finest output yet and it's a truly exciting prospect to see him come back to these shores to share his latest work - and a new show - with everyone. We're currently in exciting discussions about who else will join the bill, but suffice to say, it's going to be a legendary night at Brixton, one of the world's best venues. We cannot wait."

Catch Flume at the following show:

November

12 London Brixton Academy

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.