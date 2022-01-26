Florence + The Machine To Headline Flow Festival

Florence + The Machine will headline this year's Flow Festival.

The Helsinki event returns to full strength, bagging a headline slot from a modern-day British icon.

Florence + The Machine hit Flow Festival this summer, leading a bill packed with fantastic artists.

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds will perform in Helsinki, while Gorillaz also bring their Song Machine live show to the event.

Elsewhere, you can catch Michael Kiwanuka, Fontaines D.C., Bikini Kill, rising pop juggernaut Sigrid, and award-winning champ Little Simz.

Suvi Kallio, CEO of Flow Festival said...

“Flow Festival, as well as other international festivals, are expecting a terrific festival summer and Flow’s production is going full speed ahead, as it would normally. The situation has definitely changed in a year. We as the organisers, with the audiences and artists, are yearning to get back out there and we’re happy we’ve been able to put together an eclectic and international programme - typical for Flow.”

Flow Festival runs between August 12th - 14th.