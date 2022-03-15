Florence + The Machine Announce Three Tiny UK Shows

Florence + The Machine will play three tiny UK shows next month.

Florence Welch returns to the fray, with new album - her fifth to date - 'Dance Fever' landing later in the year.

A force of nature, she handles production, working alongside Dave Bayley and pop force du jour Jack Antonoff.

Now Florence + The Machine have outlined plans for three tiny UK shows, kicking off at O2 City Hall in Newcastle on April 15th.

She'll then visit King Georges in Blackburn on April 16th, before hitting The Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London on April 19th.

- - -