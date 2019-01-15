Flamingods, TVAM Join Mutations 2019 Line Up

Flamingods and TVAM have joined the line up of this year's Mutations festival.

The one day event takes place at Hansen Hall, Portslade on the outskirts of Brighton, and returns in 2019 with a bumper line up.

White Denim will headline, with South London's impeccable Goat Girl also set to perform.

New additions include Flamingods, whose tropical take on psych pop has made them into cult heroes.

Elsewhere you can find performances from TVAM, Saint Agnes, Jacko Hooper, and Natalie Evans.

Founded in 2015, Mutations has grown to become one of the south coast's most sought after underground events, and this year boasts a 900 capacity.

Tickets are on sale now.

Mutations takes place on February 23rd.

