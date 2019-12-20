FKA twigs, Charli XCX For Melt Festival 2020

FKA twigs, Charli XCX, and Loyle Carner will play Melt Festival this summer.

The event takes place in the striking Ferropolis site, a City of Iron that fits half-way between Mad Max and an all-out rave.

The line up for 2020 has just expanded, with Mercury nominated British aesthete FKA twigs set to perform at Melt.

Alongside this, future pop iconoclast Charli XCX will travel to Germany, alongside Loyle Carner, Blood Orange, Peggy Gou, and Eris Drew.

The bill leaps from genre to genre, making room for everyone from Vegyn to Arlo Parks via Zebra Katz.

Tickets are on sale now.

Melt Festival runs between July 17th - 19th.

