Five Reasons To Get Hot Under The Collar For Snowbombing 2019

For the last 20 years, Snowbombing has become known as one of the essential dates in the festival calendar.

People who like to party hard love it for its rave-all-night atmosphere, while its glorious Alpine location also attracts fans of winter sports.

Given that this year marks two decades of ice cold fun, expect this year’s festival to be bigger and better than ever.

Here’s five reasons why you should book your tickets right now...

1. Stormzy takes over the festival



Main headliner Stormzy’s #merky takeover is going to be a massive, celebratory party. Split across two of the festival’s largest venues - the Racket Club and the spectacular woodland Forest Stage - the boss man of grime is undoubtedly the must-see show of the event.

He’ll have some incredible support too, with the likes of drum n’ bass icon Shy FX, rapper and presenter Tiffany Calver, Birmingham grime hero Jaykae, Rachael Anson - Stormzy’s sister, herself a formidable DJ - and more, including DJ Tiint and Mostack. Expect this to be hectic, loud and the talk of the festival.

2. Storming Norman!



Fatboy Slim - AKA Norman Cook - is one of the enduring greats of UK dance music. From his brace of iconic 90s and 00s singles, to his relentless gigging, DJ sets and parties, he’s blazed a funky trail across the world for nearly 25 years.

He’s back at Snowbombing this year for a bracing headline set, having revived the Fatboy Slim persona in 2013. He’s played Mayrhofen many times over the last 20 years - including a legendary street party and various Arctic Discos - but expect this to be his grandest performance yet.

Whatever you do, you do not want to miss this one…

3. It’s like no festival you’ve ever seen...



Snowbombing is a party like no other. The Arctic Disco is a jaw-dropping venue carved out of ice and snow where, this year, you can hear Hannah Wants, Maribou State, Solardo and more. Bruck’n Stadl is a cutesy wooden lodge - that packs the roaring bass of a high-end soundsystem and the likes of George Fitzgerald, Hunee, Skream and Groove Armada to keep you dancing through the small hours.

Meanwhile, on the Snow Park Terrace you can watch Mall Grab, Camelphat and Denis Sulta perform with pro-riders pulling off dazzling moves around you. And just check out the rest of the packed line-up...

If you like it funky then Craig Charles will be bringing his eclectic record box with him, while rapper Fredo and soulful house producer Hunee’s sets sound unmissable. Drum n’ bass fans, meanwhile, should seek out Jaguar Skills and the immortal Andy C.

And if you’re feeling cheesy, well, there’s also Pat Sharp and Mr Motivator - but maybe you’d be better off going for a fondue.

4. The snow, the sports, the spas... I

t’s not just about the music. A big part of Snowbombing’s appeal is the fact that it’s location makes it ideally suited to catering for winter sports fans. Skiers and snowboarders will be thrilled at the easy access to the mountains and world-class slopes. If you’re feeling really daring then you can even choose to go paragliding over the town below. It’s the perfect place to make once-in-a-lifetime memories.

But don’t worry if the thought of screaming down a mountain at 100MPH fills you will abject terror - there’s also plenty in the way of more relaxed activities too. Bend and flex with Alpine Yoga, go swimming, relax in a spa or sauna...

Just because you’re up a mountain doesn’t mean you have to miss out on luxury. In fact, here, luxury is all around you.

5. The beautiful town itself

Snowbombing takes place in beautiful Mayrhofen in the Zillertal Valley. When you're not too busy raving or skiing, it's the perfect spot to enjoy some picturesque Alpine charm, complete with lush local cafes and restaurants, challenging walks for hikers and plenty of things to keep you busy in the hours between shows.

The festival is fully integrated into the town and the locals are a friendly bunch, so make sure you take a look around. Also - keep an eye out for Snowbombing’s 20th birthday procession through the town, featuring floats, costumes and - of course - music, with Fatboy Slim, Eats Everything and The Cuban Brothers all getting in on the action.

See you there?

Snowbombing takes place from April 8th - 13th in Mayrhofen, Austria. See www.snowbombing.com for more details and to book your tickets now.

Words: Will Salmon

