Five Must-Watch Performances From Concert For Ukraine

Live from Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, last night ITV broadcasted a special concert to fundraise for the crisis in Ukraine. Concert For Ukraine was hosted by Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp, Heart’s Emma Bunton, and Capital FM’s Marvin Humes. - The emotional event featured some of music's biggest names, including Snow Patrol, Paloma Faith, Camila Cabello, Anne Marie, Ed Sheeran, and more. Each song was carefully chosen for its individual message, with artists singing of hope, the barbarity of war, and the power of love. - Musical performances were also interspersed with short films detailing the ongoing relief efforts and the reality of those affected by the conflict in Ukraine. - Broadcast on ITV's platforms, the event raised £12.2 million from sponsorship, ad revenue, and public donations. All revenue raised is to be donated to the collection of charities known as the DEC (Disasters Emergency Committee) for their Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Jamala - '1944'

In 2016, Ukrainian singer Jamala won Eurovision with '1944', and yesterday reprised its power on stage to support her country. The song is a 2-step garage ballad detailing the mass deportation of Tatars from Crimea during Stalin's dictatorship, but its lyrics are just as relevant for the present moment: 'Where is your mind? / Humanity cries / You think you are gods / But everyone dies.' Jamala clutched the Ukrainian flag, unfurling it proudly at the end of her performance to raucous applause.

Emeli Sande - 'Brighter Days'

Emeli Sande's performance of 'Brighter Days' was an uplifting demonstration of hope. Clad in a green as vibrant as her backing choir, Sande sang of an optimistic future: 'Though it seems distant, know the world will change / To brighter days'. Despite the internet's speculations that the performance was lip-synched, Sande received a wave of support for her song, providing light at the end of the tunnel.

Snow Patrol - 'Run'

Snow Patrol's 'Run' is about love allowing us to provide support and protection for each other, no matter how far away. The audience definitely felt the power of love as Snow Patrol's haunting performance lit up the stage in pulsating red. Torches lit up the audience with the yellow and blue of the Ukrainian flag to echo the lyrics of ‘Run’s famous chorus: "light up, light up, as if you have a choice."

Manic Street Preachers - 'If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next'

Iconic Welsh alternative-rock band Manic Street Preachers captivated the audience with their chart-topper 'If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next'. The track laments the never-ending cycle of suffering, urging the audience to find the courage to fight for what is right. Although released in 1998 in response to Welsh volunteers in the Spanish Civil War, the timeless track still rings true and more than 20 years on sounded just as good as its original recording.

Nile Rodgers & CHIC 'We Are Family'

The closing performance of the night came from the legendary Nile Rodgers & CHIC who performed a double feature of hit tracks 'Everybody Dance' and 'We Are Family’. Kimberley Davis' incredible riffs and runs certainly raised the roof (as well as donations). The joyous disco tracks left the audience with happiness and hope. Viewers were uplifted by the performance’s promise of a better future, and the strength found in love and connection - perhaps as well as the ageless nature of disco.

All the performances from ITV's Concert For Ukraine are available on YouTube, and on ITV Hub. Like what you see? Donate HERE.

Words: Gem Stokes

