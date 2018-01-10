Field Day Pulls Out Of Brockwell Park

Reports are coming in that Field Day will pull out of South London's Brockwell Park for its 2019 edition.

The festival was traditionally held in East London's Victoria Park, but was forced to search for a new home after All Points East muscled in.

Taking control of Brockwell Park in South London, this year's instalment while broadly successful wasn't without its issues.

Now Brixton Buzz reports that Field Day will pull out of Brockwell Park for its 2019 edition. The festival said in a statement:

"We can confirm that Field Day will not be taking place at Brockwell Park next year. 2019 will mark an evolution of Field Day with more to be revealed soon."

Brockwell Park previously held Sunfall Festival, which was axed after two years - many commentators felt that the area was too small for a large scale festival.

Green Party councillor Becca Thackray said of the decision: "Field Day’s decision to hold the festival in a more suitable location is the right one, for them and for the people of Herne Hill. An event of this scale and impact is not right for Brockwell Park, and that before making a decision to hold any major event in a public space there must be a genuine effort to consult with the community it will affect."

Field Day's search for a home is ongoing.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.