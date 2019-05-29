Field Day Moves To 2021

Field Day has been moved to summer 2021.

The long-standing London event moved to Meridian Water in 2019, and was set to return this year.

Due to COVID-19 the festival will now move to 2021, taking place on July 10th.

Ninja Tune will host the main stage, with initial names on the bill including Bicep, Floating Points, Floorplan, George FitzGerald, and The Black Madonna.

Tickets are on sale now.

Field Day takes place on July 10th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.