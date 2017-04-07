Festival Republic Face Criticism Over Finsbury Park Event

Organisers Festival Republic are facing criticism over their Finsbury Park events this weekend.

The team took control of the North London site, hosting Liam Gallagher on Friday (June 29th) and Queens Of The Stone Age on Saturday (June 30th).

The music was exceptional, but fans took to social media amid complaints over huge queues, and a general lack of organisation on site.

What happened #festivalrepublic? The bands were awesome at #finsburypark today but services were shocking. Insane queues wherever you went and, frankly, dangerous congestion. Chaos. — Liz Frost (@ARedheadRambles) June 30, 2018

Absolute shambles today. I’ve never experienced such a poorly run festival. That’s the first and last time I’ll be attending one of your events. #FinsburyPark — Tim Callcott (@Tim1989Callcott) June 30, 2018

Hey @FRfestivals , well done today, you made people queue up for two hours in the heat to get a beer, water, toilets... basically anything. The most shambolic ‘organisation’ of an event I’ve ever seen. Will not be coming near you guys ever again. #FinsburyPark — Darren Hemmings (@Cammington) June 30, 2018

@qotsa were brilliant tonight, best I've seen them in maybe 10 years. @runjewels @DeapVally and Brody Dalle were also so great, but someone needs to lose their job for how bad the organisation at #FinsburyPark was today and tonight. Shockingly shit — Seanshank-Redemption (@sssshreeve) June 30, 2018

