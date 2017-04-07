Queens Of The Stone Age

Festival Republic Face Criticism Over Finsbury Park Event

Fans report huge queues and lack of organisation...
Robin Murray
Live
01 · 07 · 2018

Robin Murray / / 01 · 07 · 2018
0

Organisers Festival Republic are facing criticism over their Finsbury Park events this weekend.

The team took control of the North London site, hosting Liam Gallagher on Friday (June 29th) and Queens Of The Stone Age on Saturday (June 30th).

The music was exceptional, but fans took to social media amid complaints over huge queues, and a general lack of organisation on site.

Were you there? Let us know your thoughts on Twitter.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine

Queens Of The Stone Age
-

Follow Clash: