Fans Complain Of 'Invalid Codes' As Glastonbury's Live At Worthy Farm Live Stream Opens

The race is on to fix the issue...
Robin Murray
Live
22 · 05 · 2021

Robin Murray /
Live
/ / 22 · 05 · 2021
0

Glastonbury's Live At Worthy Farm live stream has opened.

The one day all-star live stream will feature a host of performances, including the debut from Radiohead's extra-curricular endeavour The Smile. Sadly, fans are complaining that they can't get online, with an 'invalid code' issue preventing ticket holders from logging on.

It really is just like a festival - stuck at the main gate while the music kicks off. Here's a note from the production team.

Keep trying, everyone! There's also the option of an 'encore' stream on May 23rd.

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine

Glastonbury Festival 2021
Live At Worthy Farm
-

Follow Clash:

Read more about...