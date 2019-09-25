Fabio & Grooverider: Godfathers 24hr Live Stream Today 12pm - 12pm

Pioneers of the scene, the legendary duo Fabio & Grooverider today (Saturday 4th July) embark on their Godfathers 24hr stream adventuring into sound - running 12pm - 12pm non-stop.

Going all in on their musicial heritage from Funk to House, Jungle to DnB and everything inbetween.

Expect the sounds of Swerve, Speed, Grace, Metalheadz and Rage all bursting through the speakers.

They have also invited some very special guests along to join them for the ride, including legends on the scene Benji B, Carl Cox, DJ Zinc, Goldie and London Elektricity all geared up for broadcast.

Their endeavoiurs are all in aid of the Sickle Cell Society and Food For All UK charities with all proceeds raised going to support their vital work at this time of austerity and hardship.

Streaming across all platforms including a 24hr live takeover of the mighty Rinse FM - we will be broadcasting sets out to the masses. This is one for the annals and not to be missed.

Tune in here from 12:00 today via Rinse FM.

- - -

To whet your appetite, here is an incredible Charlotte Devaney x Skibba livestream from earlier this week.

Make sure you lock into Rinse FM from midday today...

- - -