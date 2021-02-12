Eurosonic Noorderslag Goes Digital Only For 2022 Event

Eurosonic Noorderslag will be digital only in 2022, it has been confirmed.

Set to take place between January 19th and 22nd, the event is one of Europe's key new music showcases and arguably sets the tone for the year ahead.

Due to the pandemic, the event could not take place physically in 2021 - fans had hope to see it return to the streets of Groningen this coming January.

Sadly, lockdown restrictions in the Netherlands mean that the IRL aspect of Eurosonic Noorderslag is unachievable this time round.

Managing director Dago Houben will not give up and says:

“ESNS is of great importance to the entire music industry and especially to European musicians. It is therefore essential to carry out our function of providing the best possible platform for European pop music. Earlier this year we saw that the reach of a digital edition can be huge and that we were able to make a difference to an artist's career. We are therefore pleased to give all booked ESNS artists the exposure they deserve with the help of our media partners.”

ESNS 2022 update: Showcase festival and conference will take place entirely online.



